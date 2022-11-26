Charles Barkley Explains Why He Hasn’t Spoken to Michael Jordan in Nearly 10 Years

When Charles Barkley graced the hardwood for 16 NBA seasons, the 11-time All-Star never hesitated to speak his mind.

Barkley brought his same outspoken personality to the broadcast booth, following the advice that NBA Legend Julius Erving gave him to be honest and to never seek the approval of other people when he began his broadcasting career. However, Barkley’s candid opinions severed his friendship with NBA icon Michael Jordan.

Earlier this week, Barkley appeared on an Episode of the Let’s Go! podcast and revealed that he and Jordan have not talked in nearly a decade because of a critical remark that Barkley made in 2012 about the six-time NBA champion’s leadership as an NBA executive. Barkley considered Jordan one of his best friends at the time.

“I was being honest about what I thought,” Barkley said. “I said, ‘Listen, the toughest thing about Michael [Jordan], he’s got to put better people around him.’ Because the toughest thing, when you’re famous, they’re on your private jet, you’re buying all the drinks, you’re buying all the dinners. Very few people are gonna be honest with you.

And I try to surround myself with people like, hey, if I’m screwing up, please tell me. Michael got offended about something I said about him. … We haven’t spoken in probably almost 10 years. … And I love the dude like a brother and we’re both stubborn and we haven’t talked.”

Jordan has previously served as the Wizards president of basketball operations and currently serves as the principal owner and chairman of the Hornets, a role that he has held since 2010. Prior to earning his current role, Jordan served as the team’s part owner and head of basketball operations for the franchise.

The Hall of Famer is not one to let bygones be bygones. Within the last two years, Jordan’s displeasure for Scottie Pippen and Isiah Thomas was rekindled following the release of The Last Dance documentary in 2020.

