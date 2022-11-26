Charles Barkley Explains Why He Hasn’t Spoken to Michael Jordan in Nearly 10 Years

When Charles Barkley graced the hardwood for 16 NBA seasons, the 11-time All-Star never hesitated to speak his mind.

Barkley brought his same outspoken personality to the broadcast booth, following the advice that NBA Legend Julius Erving gave him to be honest and to never seek the approval of other people when he began his broadcasting career. However, Barkley’s candid opinions severed his friendship with NBA icon Michael Jordan.

Earlier this week, Barkley appeared on an Episode of the Let’s Go! podcast and revealed that he and Jordan have not talked in nearly a decade because of a critical remark that Barkley made in 2012 about the six-time NBA champion’s leadership as an NBA executive. Barkley considered Jordan one of his best friends at the time.

