“Charles Barkley Doesn’t Get Enough Credit”: 7x NBA Champ Considers Sixers Legend his ‘Toughest’ Match-up

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest players of all time. The man has had a storied career in the NBA.

Despite not winning any rings, Chuck was an exceptional talent. They won an MVP award and made a total of eleven All-Star and All-NBA teams.

Known as the Round Mound of Rebound, Barkley as the nickname suggests was an exceptional rebounder and had a diverse bag of skills. That is why Robert Horry claims he is the toughest player to guard against.

Also Read: Charles Barkley, Who Never Received His $10,000 From Shaquille O’Neal, Surprisingly Had Nice Things To Say About His NBAonTNT Co-Host

Robert Horry claims Charles Barkley was the toughest player to guard and that he doesn’t get enough credit

Big Shot Rob is one of the most iconic players the league has ever seen. He was the one guy you didn’t want to take the last shot. But who did Robert Horry hate guarding?

Well, a while back, the seven-time Champion revealed in an interview that one of the toughest people to guard against is none other than Sir Charles Barkley. A player he claims does not get enough credit.

“Charles doesn’t get enough credit for how good he was as a player. People talk about him never winning a Championship and people talk about his work ethic. But, he was one of the best players that will ever play this game at his size. You know he was 6’4″…6’5″ at the most. Round Mound of Rebound, he could shoot, could dribble, could post up, and for me being five inches taller than him it was hard to guard him because his center of gravity was so low. It was just hard to guard him!”

Huge praise from Horry. But, in reality, not that surprising. Chuck is a Hall of Famer and will go down in history as one of the best to ever lace up a pair of basketball shoes.

Sir Charles was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, cementing his legacy

There can be no denying the Greatness of Charles Barkley. The man was one of the best and his Greatness was recognized and cemented in 2006 when he was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Chuck will always be a legend. There are very few people in the world who would say otherwise.

Also Read: Charles Barkley Publicly Questions Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA Players for Letting $40 Million ‘Antisemitic Kyrie Irving’ Loose