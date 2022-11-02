Charles Barkley Calls for NBA to Suspend Nets’ Kyrie Irving

As Kyrie Irving remained on the court for the Nets in the aftermath of his promotion of an antisemitic film and book on social media earlier this week, one prominent NBA voice was not pleased.

Speaking on the Halftime broadcast of The NBA is TNTCharles Barkley lambasted the league for not suspending Irving, saying that the NBA “dropped the ball” in letting Irving’s actions go without, to this point, any consequences.

“I think he should have been suspended. I think Adam [Silver] should have suspended him,” Barkley said. “First of all, Adam’s Jewish. You can’t take my $40 million and insult my religion… I think the NBA made a mistake. We have suspended people and fined people who have made homophobic slurs, and that was the right thing to do.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button