Charles Barkley butchers another NBA name, calls Jayson Tatum “Jayson Taylor,” leaves ‘Inside the NBA’ crew in splits

NBA legend-turned-TNT Analyst Charles Barkley is known to struggle with pronouncing players’ names from time to time.

Usually, it is lesser-known role players whose names Barkley has a hard time with. However, on Tuesday night, they struggled to say the name of one of the NBA’s premier stars.

While discussing his top MVP candidates in the league, Barkley slipped up and called Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum “Jayson Taylor.”

“The MVP of the league right now — no disrespect to Luka (Doncic), no disrespect to AD (Anthony Davis) — that boy in Boston right now, he’s kicking ass and taking names. His name is Jayson Taylor,” Barkley said before correcting himself.

The rest of the Inside the NBA crew immediately broke out into a fit of laughter and disbelief.

“That was an almost perfect delivery, up until this,” co-host Ernie Johnson Jr. joked.

The fact that Barkley was talking about his own MVP pick just made the slip-up that much funnier.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 48.0% shooting. He has also led the Boston Celtics to a league-best 20-5 record. So at this point, there’s not much more Tatum can do to make Charles Barkley remember his name.

