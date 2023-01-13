Charity Golf Tournament Returns With Celebrity Athletes

The Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos and Resorts Returns this spring. The tournament will once again benefit two children’s non-profit organizations, the Momentous Institute, and the First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth.

This unique PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament includes top Celebrity Athletes and entertainers alongside the Legends of the game from the PGA TOUR Champions. It takes place on April 21-23 at Las Colinas Country Club.

The tournament is unique in professional golf with a field of 73 PGA TOUR Champions (50-and-over) and 40 celebrities playing in separate competitions for $2.5 million in prize money. The second annual event pairs Celebrities and PGA TOUR Champions in the same groups over 54 holes in three days of competition. All three days of the tournament will be televised by GOLF Channel.

Competitors this year include: Brain Urlacher, the Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears and Jerry Kelly an 11-time Winner on PGA TOUR Champions. Other Celebrity players joining the competition will be Jon Lester, John Smoltz, Emmitt Smith, DeMarcus Ware, Greg Maddux and returning Champion Mardy Fish. The Celebrities will be playing under a Modified Stableford scoring format.

Last year, PGA TOUR Champions Entering the tournament included 2022 Winner Scott Parel and Golf Major Champions John Daly, Retief Goosen, Mark Calcavecchia, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh.

Fans can enjoy complimentary admission for grounds tickets this year thanks to support and partnerships of key sponsors, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Energy Transfer and Invited. In addition to the grounds tickets, fans looking for an upgraded experience, Choctaw Club and Clubhouse tickets are available at www.invitedcelebrityclassic.com/tickets.

Follow event updates and news on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.