Charity exhibition against Nebraska a chance for Colorado men’s basketball to get right, give back – Longmont Times-Call

Much of the theme this past week for the Colorado men’s basketball has centered around focus.

Focus on the fast-approaching regular season, set to tip off at home on Nov. 7 against UC Riverside. Focus is on Nebraska, which presents the Buffaloes with their final preseason test on Sunday afternoon.

And, if possible, a little more focus on the terrible tragedy that struck the surrounding community 10 months ago.

CU completes the competitive portion of the preseason with a Charity exhibition at the CU Events Center on Sunday against the Cornhuskers. Tipoff is at 4 pm and a free live stream is available via pac-12.com/live/cubuffs.

The contest is the finale of a home-and-home preseason Charity agreement that began last year in Lincoln. That contest benefitted a number of local Lincoln charities, but head Coach Tad Boyle and the CU Athletic department were glad to have an opportunity to help those impacted by last year’s Marshall Fire, which destroyed over 1,000 homes and, at latest estimates, caused over $2 billion in damage.

“Any disaster that hits communities, and you see it happen in your community like this one was…those things get a lot of attention initially,” Boyle said. “But then everybody gets on with their lives, they move on and people forget. Unless you’re driving through the area where they’re rebuilding and the trees are still charred.

“This is a great opportunity to bring back into focus what these families have gone through, and continue to go through, and help them out. That’s the great thing about the opportunity to do this.”

Last year’s exhibition at Nebraska wasn’t a pretty one for the Buffs, who shot .324 overall and just .158 (3-for-19) on 3 pointers. The Cornhuskers jumped to a big early lead and never looked back, finishing with a .492 field goal percentage and a .444 mark (12-for-27) from long range.

It wasn’t a harbinger of things to come, however. The Buffs improved throughout the season, finishing 21-12 and third in the Pac-12. Nebraska suffered tough injuries early, went 10-22 and finished last in the Big Ten. Like last year, the Buffs boast a mix of returning rotation players looking to shoulder bigger roles, in addition to newcomers trying to find their comfort zone.

“One of the things where we fell short, that we were going to work on in practice this week, is have we made growth? Because that’s really what you’re looking for this time of year,” said Boyle, whose club hosted Wyoming in a closed scrimmage last week. “You’re looking for growth. It’s hard to always see it when you’re playing against each other every day. When you’re playing different opponents, you’ve got a period of time there where you want to see growth. You want to see improvement in really every aspect of the game.

“We didn’t do much of a Scouting report (for the scrimmage). We’ll do more of an in-depth one for Nebraska, but it won’t probably be as in-depth as it will be with Riverside. But still, give our players an idea of ​​what they’re going to see and then see if they can go out and handle it.”