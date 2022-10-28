Charity Basketball Shootout To Raise Money for Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway | News, Sports, Jobs

photo by: Shelley Hanson

A Charity basketball event that raises money for the 32nd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway is slated to once again be held at The Highlands Sports Complex.

The Thanksgiving Charity Basketball Shootout is scheduled for 7:30 pm Nov. 6 at the complex gymnasium. It will feature local celebrities competing to raise funds for the food giveaway, which is slated to begin at 11 am Nov. 19 at the North Wheeling Dream Center, 407 N. Main St., Wheeling.

Suff. Bishop Darrell Cummings, pastor of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, spearheads the giveaway. He and some of the participating Celebrities talked about the upcoming Shootout during a press event Thursday at the complex.

They said people can still sign up to participate in the Shootout by calling the church at 304-233-8899. Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling the church as well or can be bought the day of the event.

Some of the Ohio Valley All-Stars team includes Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott and some members of City Council, Walker Holloway, Matthew Brooks, Joe Ticich, Charles Dunn, Ed DiOrio, Rob Metzger, Jamie Baker, Zach Petey, John Lynch, Ashlea Minch , Larry Goodwin and Rabbi Joshua Lief.

Other participants will include Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, and state Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio, along with local police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

During the event up to 12 players will be shooting at 12 baskets at the same time. A player who gets a sponsorship of $10 per shot can choose to either shoot from the 3-point line or the foul line. Their score will be added to the team’s score. The team with the highest score wins the shootout. Businesses that would like to help sponsor the event can call 304-233-8899.

Some time will also be set aside for three-on-three games.

“Thanksgiving is a unique holiday where people come together with their families and eat. Due to some challenges in our country and inflation and prices and things of that nature, many will not be able to have a regular Thanksgiving without some help,” Cummings said.

The people who receive the baskets are grateful for what they receive.

“One lady told me, they would have had food, but they wouldn’t have had turkey. It wouldn’t have been Thanksgiving as we know it,” he said.

Cummings said this year’s giveaway may be one of the most difficult to put on.

“Sadly, this may be one of the hardest of all in light of turkey prices have gone up and our funds have gone down. But with God’s help… we’re going to do it,” he said.

Elliott noted the giveaway line has been long in the past and is expected to be even longer this year because of economic factors.

“We’re asking people to do what they can to make this possible,” Elliott said. “It’s a really good cause and I’m looking forward to the event.”

Fluharty said the need appears to grow each year.

“The challenge is out to the community now to show up and help us raise some money,” he said. “There’s one thing about the Ohio Valley and Wheeling in particular, is that the community always steps up year in and year out for great causes.”

Fluharty noted it should be fun for spectators to see politicians such as himself and others compete against each other.

Brown said he supports Cummings’ efforts to help people in need and that he hopes others will, too.

“This is what true ministry is about, giving. And this is the time of year for giving, but he gives year-round,” Brown said. “That’s why I support him and I ask you to come and support him.”

Cummings quipped that last year Lief was “rookie of the year” for his first year participating in the shootout.

Lief said his Temple Shalom always enjoys partnering with other churches in helping the community. He said the Wheeling Rotary Club, which he is president of, has also raised funds for the giveaways.

“Many of us in the community who are blessed to be comfortable can share our blessing with those who are struggling, and make our life better for everyone with whom we share our world,” Lief said.

Cummings added that he and his wife, Letitia, recently returned from a mission trip in South Africa where they fed children and families in need. They said there were stark differences in the country, with some being very rich and others being very poor.

“We were feeding the kids there. … We gave them a porridge that had meat in it. We gave it all out. The lines were so long. It just broke my heart as we were driving off one little kid knocked on our car window and said, is there anymore? But it was all gone. And it reminded me of what my mission is, to help kids. And I don’t want to see that in our community,” Cummings said. “I don’t think we will with the help of these people and others not here today, we’re going to do everything we can to make everybody have a great Thanksgiving. And we’re going to have a ball of fun.”