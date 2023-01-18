Charita Stubbs Hired as UArizona’s first Black head volleyball Coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats have hired Charita Stubbs as the next volleyball coach.

Stubbs, who spent 19 years as an assistant to retiring head Coach Dave Rubio, will be the program’s fourth head coach and first Black head coach.

“I am incredibly excited to name Charita Stubbs as our next head volleyball coach,” UArizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke said in a statement. “As a former Wildcat student-athlete and longtime member of Dave Rubio’s staff, Rita has a great appreciation and understanding of what it means to compete for the University of Arizona. She is a nationally respected figure in college volleyball who is outstanding at developing elite volleyball athletes with a passion for recruiting and guiding these student-athletes into academic, athletic and life champions that align with our mission and values. Rita has a tremendous vision and outstanding skillset that will set the course for future success for Arizona Volleyball, and I look forward to watching her add more chapters to the storied Legacy of the program.”

Stubbs, who played for the team from 1990 to 1994, is excited to lead the team.

“I want to thank Dave Heeke for believing in me and naming me the new head coach of Arizona Volleyball,” Stubbs said in a statement. “I am excited to lead my alma mater as I bleed Red and Blue. I cannot thank Dave Rubio enough for believing in this girl from Cleveland, Ohio as a player and as a coach. I stand for truth, hard work and discipline in this game, and I will continue Arizona Volleyball’s culture where our student-athletes enjoy the process.”

—-