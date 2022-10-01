Chariho’s Emily Brown, Kody Poplaski are RI’s Soccer Players of the Week

Emily Moran’s solid defense for Mt. Hope and Kody Poplaski’s late game-tying goal for Chariho helped them earn Providence Journal Girls and Boys Soccer Players of the Week honors.

Moran garnered nearly 51% of the 8,123 votes cast in the Weekly online poll, with 4,133. Last week, she stopped a late penalty kick to preserve a 2-1 win over Smithfield and posted a shutout as the Huskies cooled off Cumberland, 1-0. Mt. Hope and Cumberland are tied (3-1) atop the State Championship Division (B).

Cumberland’s Emma Kucal placed second with 3,257 (40%) votes.

