Chariho’s Emily Brown, Kody Poplaski are RI’s Soccer Players of the Week

Emily Moran’s solid defense for Mt. Hope and Kody Poplaski’s late game-tying goal for Chariho helped them earn Providence Journal Girls and Boys Soccer Players of the Week honors.

Moran garnered nearly 51% of the 8,123 votes cast in the Weekly online poll, with 4,133. Last week, she stopped a late penalty kick to preserve a 2-1 win over Smithfield and posted a shutout as the Huskies cooled off Cumberland, 1-0. Mt. Hope and Cumberland are tied (3-1) atop the State Championship Division (B).

Cumberland’s Emma Kucal placed second with 3,257 (40%) votes.

More:Mt. Hope’s Brock Pacheco is The Providence Journal Football Player of the Week (Week 3)

More:DiGiulio’s goals help Ponaganset beat EWG and get closer to its goal – to be one of the best in D-III boys soccer

On the boys side, Poplaski earned 61.23% of the 1,256 votes cast, wth 769. He had netted the tying goal in the final two minutes as Chariho secured a point with a 3-3 tie against West Warwick the previous week. Chariho is now 2-3-2 in Division II.

North Kingstown’s Connor Froberg placed second, with 429 (34%) votes.

The Soccer Player of the Week Awards are meant to be an interactive way for members of the community to be involved in high school athletics. There is no Prize that goes along with the title, other than bragging rights of the winning student-athletes. If those Nominated wish to encourage voting parties or to get friends and families involved, we welcome their enthusiasm.

Come back Tuesday and vote for next week’s Soccer Players of the Week at providencejournal.com/sports.