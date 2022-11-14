Chariho wins RI Division II boys soccer Championship

CRANSTON — The final save of Drew DeNoncour’s high school career was one of his best.

It came in the 80sth minute of Sunday’s Division II boys soccer final at Cranston Stadium. Chariho’s senior keeper helped clinch a second straight crown for the Chargers with a quick reaction.

DeNoncour hopped off his line to deny Nate Kelling a late equalizer and send Coventry to defeat. Chariho was celebrating seconds later after a 2-1 triumph on the windswept turf.

Ethan Knowles snapped a 1-1 tie with a penalty kick in the 44thth minute and the Chargers held on from there. Brandon Knowles headed a Jacob Dounetos free kick off the line in the 77thth minute and DeNoncour made his key contribution at the end of regulation. Chariho was spared the extra time it needed to edge North Smithfield by the same score in 2021.

Division I boys soccer:South Kingstown slays rivals from North to claim RI Championship

Chariho goalie Drew DeNoncour gets mobbed by teammates Moments after the final horn sounded on the Chargers' 2-1 win over Coventry in the RIIL Boys Soccer Division II Championship game.

“All the right things seem to happen when you just chill out and pull back a little bit,” Chariho Coach Lester Ahern said. “Let things play out. They seem to be playing out in our favor.”

The Oakers entered on a six-match winning streak and that confidence showed despite playing from behind for the majority. Coventry never stopped pushing and created a final chance when Israel Anderson slipped Kelling through on the right side. DeNoncour was alert and took a couple of steps off his line to deny the Oakers striker his second of the day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button