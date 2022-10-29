Charges pending as influencer hits golf ball (and loses driver) into the Grand Canyon, forcing National Park Service to ask Silly question

After knocking a golf ball into the Grand Canyon and appearing to lose her driver, the influencer who posted a video of the Episode on TikTok now has pending charges and a court appearance.

That led to the organization posting what appears to be a silly, but necessary question on social media:

Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’

According to a post from the NPS:

On October 26, an individual posted a video to her personal TikTok page showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point. Members of the public helped identify the individual’s social media account. On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located and contacted the individual responsible for the incident. Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending.

The video was initially posted on TikTok and has since been pulled down, but was preserved on Reddit.

The canyon is 277 miles long and varies from 4 to 18 miles wide. The Colorado River cuts more than a mile deep at points. Myriad side Canyons form other worlds, some filled with lush vegetation, others Relentlessly arid landscapes.

So while it might seem like the space is vast, NPS went on to explain why this is unacceptable.

Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.

