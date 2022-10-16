Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play vs. Broncos, ‘trusting the process’ in recovery

The Chargers are likely to be without their top wideout for a fifth consecutive game Monday night against the Broncos.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is officially listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report, but the five-time Pro Bowler told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon on Saturday that he does not believe he will play.

“Right now it’s about gaining my strength back,” Allen said to Condon. “Endurance. It’s getting tired. The hamstring gets tired after four down-and-backs. Building that strength, getting that back and getting my mind back right.”

Allen injured his hamstring in Los Angeles’ season-opening win against the Raiders, a game in which he collected four receptions for 66 yards. The injury was not initially expected to keep him out long term, but Allen admitted Saturday that an aggravation contributed to delaying his return.

“I wouldn’t say it was going well,” Allen told Condon. “I think I pushed a little too fast. I wasn’t ready obviously and aggravated it.”

After dropping their first two games without Allen in the lineup, the Chargers have rebounded with wins over the Texans and Browns. They now sit at 3-2 with a crucial prime-time matchup against the Broncos (2-3) on deck.

With Allen likely continuing his recovery on the sideline during the AFC West tilt, Justin Herbert’s primary options at wideout will again be Mike Williams and Josh Palmer.

Williams has paced the team in receiving yards with 392, and the two have combined for 575 yards and three touchdowns on 45 receptions through five contests.

Allen has stayed involved by giving advice to his teammates based on what he reads from the sidelines — especially Palmer, a promising second-year WR — but the longtime Charger is itching to get back to showing over telling.

“It’s tough,” Allen said, “I’m not a Watcher at all by any means. It’s definitely tough to take a backseat and watch and not be able to do nothing. It’s tough but it’s a process, and [I’m] just trusting the process at this point.”

As part of the process, Allen hopes to take part in 11-on-11 drills next week ahead of a Week 7 game against the Seahawks. The next step would be taking the field, either against Seattle or in the aftermath of Los Angeles’ Week 8 bye.

“It looks good,” Allen said of his individual work and rehab process with a trainer. “The past two days have looked great and felt great as well.”