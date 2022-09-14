Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play Thursday vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers likely won’t have top wide receiver Keenan Allen on Thursday night in Kansas City due to a hamstring injury.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Allen is unlikely to play on the short week, but there is optimism after tests that his injury isn’t a long-term issue, per sources informed of the situation.

Head Coach Brandon Staley, speaking to the media later it’s Tuesdaysaid Allen was going to take some time with his hamstring and it didn’t look good for him in terms of playing against the Chiefs, but wouldn’t rule anything out just yet.

Allen missed the second half of the Chargers’ Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering the injury. They caught four passes for 66 yards, including a 42-yarder, before exiting.

As LA travels to KC on a short week, it’s not surprising Allen will miss Thursday’s game. With extra time before the Chargers face the Jaguars on Sept. 25, the hope is the star wideout can return swiftly.

With Allen expected to miss Week 2, Josh Palmer projects to see more targets his way alongside Mike Williams for quarterback Justin Herbert.