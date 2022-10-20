Chargers WR Keenan Allen could wait to return to action post Week 8 bye

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said Thursday that he is closer to returning and could see the field as early as Sunday, but his status for Week 7 remains up in the air.

Allen told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon that he plans to use Thursday’s and Friday’s practices this week to gauge where he is in his return from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since Week 1.

If Allen feels good, he said he would likely play this weekend against the Seahawks. If he’s unable to go, Allen’s return to the field would be sometime after the Chargers’ Week 8 bye. The Chargers face the Falcons in Week 9.

Although he said he wanted to play this Sunday, Allen admitted that waiting — at least from a comfort standpoint — might be the safer route.

“I think I would feel more comfortable waiting, just because I get the extra two weeks,” Allen, who was listed as limited in Thursday’s practice, told Condon. “When I come back I wouldn’t have to think about all of the things that I’m telling you that I do have to think about. But if I can go (Sunday), I’m definitely going to go.”

Condon spoke to Allen prior to Thursday’s practice, when he admitted he was “kind of” excited to test out the hamstring after participating in Wednesday’s walkthrough, but also nervous at the same time.

“Honestly, I don’t even want to run full speed,” Allen said. “Just try to play it as it goes. Try to warm up throughout practice and then let my mind take over the body.”

But Allen said he’s confident he can give it a good test prior to making a decision on when to play.

“I feel like I can go full speed,” they said. “I’ve been working pretty hard. I’ve been going pretty hard with the rehab stuff. I feel like I’ve been running (well); I got up to 19 mph. I feel like I can do it. It’s just about, can I do it and compete at the same time and just have it be reactions and stuff I don’t have to think about?”

Allen had four catches for 66 yards in his one game this season — a Week 1 win over the Raiders.