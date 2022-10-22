Chargers vs. Seahawks odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Chargers will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Los Angeles lost two of its first three games, but it has rattled off three straight wins since then, including a 19-16 win over Denver in overtime earlier this week. Seattle is hoping to build on last week’s 19-9 win over Arizona.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 pm ET. Los Angeles is favored by 5 points in the latest Chargers vs. Seahawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 50.5.

Chargers vs. Seahawks spread: Chargers -5

Chargers vs. Seahawks over/under: 50.5 points

Featured Game | Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has been on a roll since suffering a disappointing loss to Jacksonville, picking up consecutive wins over Houston, Cleveland and Denver. Quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown for more than 800 yards and three touchdowns during that stretch. He is facing a Seattle defense that has allowed 27.2 points per game this season, which is tied for the second most in the league.

Herbert has an NFL-high 170 completions this season, and he could have veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen back from a hamstring injury on Sunday. Running back Austin Ekeler leads the team with 41 receptions and has scored six touchdowns in the past three games. Los Angeles has won five of its last six home games, while Seattle has only covered the spread six times in its last 18 road tilts.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle has won two of its last three games, including a 19-9 win over Arizona last week. The Seahawks did not allow an Offensive touchdown in that game after playing in a pair of shootouts in their previous two contests. They held Arizona to just 2.5 yards per carry and racked up six sacks under first-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

The Chargers have allowed 15 plays of 30-plus yards, including five touchdowns, and they rank No. 26 in points allowed per game (25.3). Seattle is playing in its first full season without veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, but Geno Smith leads the league in completion percentage. The Seahawks have won 11 of the last 16 meetings between these teams, covering the spread in five of the last seven contests on the road.

