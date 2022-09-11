Chargers vs. Raiders live streams: Watch the Week 1 NFL Matchup live

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Las Vegas Raiders at the SoFi Stadium as the two go head-to-head in their Week 1 matchup.

Kickoff time for Chargers vs. Raiders is set for 4:25 pm ET on September 11.

Both teams have improved since last year and will have time to prove they are as impressive between the lines as they are on paper.

While the game will be available on local TV in areas around Los Angeles and Las Vegas, most fans will need to stream the game to get in on the action.

In the US there is no single option available that will allow you to stream every game on any device you want, so you will need to look around for the best NFL streaming options.

How I can stream Chargers vs. Raiders in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or anywhere

If this is an in-market game for you, most live TV streaming services will show this game, because they stream your local network affiliates. Luckily, there’s a cheaper option with this particular game: Paramount+. The streaming service, which does offer a live stream of CBS in addition to on-demand streaming, notes that “your local NFL on CBS games are all available live.” The cost is $4.99 per month after your free trial.

Here’s a list of more comprehensive live TV streaming services, which are pricier because they’re meant to be full service Replacements for pay TV, most of which have free trial options:

If this game is out-of-market for you, you’ll probably need to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket, a premium service carried by DIRECTV , which will cost you $73.49 per month, after a free trial week. And no, you don’t get NFL Sunday Ticket for free, even if you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

How you can stream the Chargers vs. Raiders NFL game in the UK

The Popularity of the NFL continues to grow in the UK with games being played in London in recent years.

The good news for UK fans, watching NFL games will cost you a lot less than it would in the US. NFL Game pass has a number of options available to fans this side of the water.

The PRO subscription which will cost just £150.99 annually – or four installments of £37.75 until 31 July 2023 will give you access to all 270+ games live, which may be bad news for your sleeping pattern.