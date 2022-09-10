Chargers vs. Raiders live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

Las Vegas @ Los Angeles

Last Season Records: Los Angeles 9-8; Las Vegas 10-7

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers are even-steven against each other since October of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. They will face off at 4:25 pm ET Sept. 11 at SoFi Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Las Vegas is coming off a 10-7 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals 26-19. Meanwhile, the Chargers were not at the top of the league last year, but they wrapped up the season with a winning record of 9-8.

A pair of last-season Offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Las Vegas ranked fifth worst with respect to rushing yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 95.1 on average. Los Angeles’ offense has more to brag about, as they were second best in passing yards per game, finishing the 2021 season with 294.9 on average.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Las Vegas will need to dig deep. Perhaps they’ll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

Sunday at 4:25 pm ET Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

Las Vegas have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.