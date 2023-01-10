Chargers vs. Jaguars prediction, odds, line: 2023 NFL playoff picks, best bets by model on 15-6 roll

The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to extend their resurgent season when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in a 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game on Saturday. One year after going 3-14 and having the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Jaguars (9-8) won the AFC South and earned the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. They can become just the third team in the common draft era (since 1967) to win a playoff game after having the No. 1 overall pick, joining the 1978 Oilers and 1991 Cowboys. The Chargers (10-7) finished second in the AFC West and are the No. 5 seeds

Kickoff is 8:15 pm ET. Los Angeles is a 1-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting Trends for Jaguars vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Jaguars spread: Los Angeles -1

Chargers vs. Jaguars over/under: 47.5 points

Chargers vs. Jaguars money line: Los Angeles -120, Jacksonville +100

LAC: Chargers are third in passing offense (269.6 yards per game).

JAX: Foyesade Oluokun leads the league in tackles (184).

Featured Game | Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has one of the league’s most versatile Offensive weapons, Austin Ekeler. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back led the NFL this season with 18 touchdowns (13 rushing and five receiving). He is just the seventh player since 1970 to lead the league in touchdowns scored in consecutive seasons.

In addition, the Chargers' defense has a sideline-to-sideline playmaker in Derwin James. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound safety had 115 tackles (64 solo), four sacks, two interceptions, five tackles for loss and two forced fumbles this season. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November after becoming the only defensive back in the last 30 years, and first player in a decade, to have 30 tackles, multiple sacks, an interception and forced fumble in a single November.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his young career. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence has thrown 15 touchdown passes versus just two interceptions since Week 9. Jacksonville is 7-2 over that time.

In addition, Jacksonville's pass rush has a strong matchup facing LA's offense. The Jaguars are averaging 3.2 sacks per game during their five-game winning streak. By contrast, they averaged 1.6 sacks over the first 12 games of the year. On Saturday, they face a Chargers offense that allows pressure on 35.8% of snaps, ninth highest in the NFL.

How to make Chargers vs. Jaguars Picks

