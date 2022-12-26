Chargers vs Colts Monday Night Football: Times, how to watch on TV and stream online

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Los Angeles Chargers at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday 26th, December 2022 in the final game of NFL’s Week 16. Kickoff set for 8:15 pm ET.

You can watch Chargers vs Colts live stream on FuboTV

When does Chargers vs Colts kickoff?

The ‘Monday Night Football’ game in NFL’s Week 16 between the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts is set for Monday 26th, December 2022 and kickoff is at the following times:

How to watch Chargers vs Colts?

If you’re watching on TV, then you can find Colts vs Chargers on the following channel:

You can also watch Chargers vs Colts via live stream on FuboTV

Chargers vs Colts: The lay of the land

Now sitting on an 8-6 record, the Chargers come into this one having won three of their last four games and in with a shot at a playoff spot. The talk of the town at the moment, is of course Justin Herbert who continues to show he can play ball and will likely be the clear favorite in the quarterback matchup on Monday night. Where the Colts are concerned, at 4-9-1 their playoff chances are officially over. Following a disastrous loss to the Vikings in which they blew a 33-point lead, Indianapolis have chosen to sit Matt Ryan at QB in favor of Nick Foles. Now, while you might be inclined to think this one will be run-of-the-mill, the reality is the Colts still have a slim chance at the post season and the Chargers may well be playing to save the job of their coach, Brandon Staley. Given the kind of moves they made in the offseason, it could be difficult to justify maintaining Staley if there is no postseason party to attend.

QB Change could cost Colts

As we mentioned above, the Colts took the bold decision this week to make a significant change to the lineup. Having announced, that they were once again switching from Matt Ryan to Veteran Nick Foles for Monday night’s game, eyebrows were definitely raised. When asked, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said that Foles gives the Colts their best chance to win. On the other hand, Foles hasn’t seen any reps with the first-team offense all season. In truth, he’s barely seen any reps at all, as he’s been listed as the team’s third-string QB. Is it the right decision? Who’s to say, but at this point the Colts can’t really do much worse.

Chargers can profit off of Colts instability

Here’s the view from LA: In their last game, their opponent blew a historic 33-point lead to lose 39-36 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. They then changed QB and most recently, placed their best running back, Jonathan Taylor, on injured reserve. Where does a team go from that? Where the Chargers are concerned, they’ve still got a shot at the postseason and with Justin Herbert playing the way he is, the smart money would be on them booking their trip to the Playoffs on Monday night.

This is impossible. There’s no window whatever. Justin Herbert threw it hard enough to create one. That ball could’ve gone through a car wash and there wouldn’t be a drop of water on it. pic.twitter.com/waT8ZSBHZK — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) December 19, 2022

Chargers vs Colts: The Prediction

Given the where both teams are at right now and the fact that the Colts have little to play for, we can’t really imagine that Indianapolis is going to get out of this one with a win. Add to that, the fact that Chargers head Coach Brandon Staley may be at risk of losing his job and we’re almost certain the Chargers are going to go all out. With that in mind, we’re going with a 29-16 win in this one.

The Chargers chances

If you’re a Chargers fan then you’ve definitely got reasons to be positive ahead of this game. In light of the fact that the Jets lost on Thursday night, the Chargers’ playoff chances have increased to 86%. A Monday night win against the struggling and now eliminated Colts would take those odds up to 99%, which is to say “Playoff time baby!”