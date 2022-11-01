Chargers Volleyball Makes History | TCHDailyNews

AUBURNDALE, WI- For the first time in school history, the Wittenberg-Birnamwood Volleyball team has qualified for state.

The Chargers jumped out on Edgar with a 25-20 win in game one. The Wildcats bounced back to win the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-12 to take a 2-1 lead. With their backs to the wall, the Chargers rallied for back-to-back wins 25-19 and 15-13.

It was a goal of Ours since the beginning of the season but now it is a reality. The girls did an amazing job fighting back after being down 1-2. In the sets we won we played really consistent volleyball,” Coach Becky Rew said after the game.

Reese Rogowski had 22 kills and London Metropulos added 17.

“We passed well, the Setters put the ball in the right spots, our hitters did a great job attacking and our blockers were phenomenal. “

Rogowski added 17 digs and Peyton Foster led the team with 26 assists.

“These girls have great mind sets to overcome errors or big runs by other teams to find a way to win usually in the final set. It was a history-making night for our school and volleyball program, I couldn’t have asked for a better team to enjoy it with.”

The Chargers have won four straight conference titles and made the Sectional Finals last year.

Their State Semifinal opponent Howards Grove is familiar with success. They are the top ranked team in Division 3 with a record of 31-3. They have won three straight State Championships and four in school history. This is their 7th trip to State.

The State Semifinal game is Friday at 11:30 AM and will be broadcast Live on Frog Country 92.3 FM.