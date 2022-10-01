Chargers’ running game ranks last in the NFL. How do they fix it?

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Chargers (1-2) will look to end a two-game skid and get their season back on track Sunday afternoon at the Texans (0-2-1).

The Chargers are returning to NRG Stadium in Houston, the site of their worst loss of the 2021 season. They fell to the Texans, 41-29, in Week 16 last season, stumbling to an inexplicable defeat as both teams dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. The Chargers ended up one win short of the postseason. The returning players in the Chargers locker room, of course, still remember.

“The guys that were here on the team before that already went through that last year, they know the feeling that we have from that game,” safety Derwin James Jr. said.

This is the Friday Notebook.

Injury report

Wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered a setback with his hamstring injury in Thursday’s practice and has been ruled out against the Texans. After making it through Wednesday’s practice in a limited capacity, Allen felt some discomfort in his hamstring during individual drills Thursday, Coach Brandon Staley said. Allen did not practice Friday. This will be his third missed game in a row after he first strained the hamstring while running a route against the Raiders in Week 1.

Staley said it was “definitely not a major setback” for Allen and his hamstring.