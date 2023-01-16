Chargers’ Joey Bosa Rips NFL Officials for Lack of Accountability

The Chargers loss on Saturday night came with some controversy, as the team was upset with the referees amid the Jaguars’ 27-point comeback. That came to a head when pass rusher Joey Bosa was given an unsportsmanlike penalty that led to a key Jacksonville two-point conversion.

Bosa acknowledged that the heat of the game got him when he lost frustration over what he thought were multiple missed holding calls, but he still thinks the officials need to be more accountable.

“It’s a heated game, I’m hurting out there, I’m playing with half a leg, I’m getting dragged to the ground,” he said. “Maybe some of them weren’t as blatant as I thought, but I just think there needs to be more accountability.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button