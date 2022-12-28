Chargers Can’t Hold Early Lead In Opener at Hart Boys Soccer Tournament | Sports

Overview: Crespi scores a goal in the final minutes to edge Dos Pueblos

Crespi High School rallied from an early deficit with two goals in the second half to defeat Dos Pueblos 2-1 in its opener of the Hart Boys Soccer Tournament.

“Both sides really fought to control the pace and the strategy during the first half, and we were able to get a goal and the lead going into halftime,” Chargers Coach Matt York said. “Senior Christian Garcia did a beautiful throw in deep into the box that fellow senior Matt Sillers trapped, turned and shot it past the goalie.”

Crespi scored the equalizer early in the second half off a corner kick and hit the game-winner with two minutes remaining.

“We failed to trap a ball, our center backs rotated over to the man in possession, and he played it to the weak side nicely to his teammate who finished it by our goalie,” York said.

They cited Captain Gio Gio Jimenez as the man of the match for DP.

“He erased a lot of problems for us in the middle and was great with his dribbling in tight spaces,” York said. “As coaches we were proud of the fight and effort they showed despite having to shuffle our lineup with many personnel changes over the holidays.

“No player embodied that more than JV call-up junior Eden Ordaz Velasco who played great for us at center back.”

The Chargers, 1-6, will resume tournament play with a 1 pm match against host Hart.