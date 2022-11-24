Chargers at Cardinals spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 12 NFL game

Sunday’s Week 12 Matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals is a West Coast battle featuring two teams trying to find their way into the playoff picture. Arizona will return home as underdogs ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

When the Chargers take on the Cardinals at 4:05 pm ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on FOX, they’ll be playing to keep pace with the rest of the AFC. At .500, Justin Herbert and the Chargers find themselves three games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West standings. But more importantly, Los Angeles is currently outside the playoff picture with just six weeks of the regular season left. Perhaps facing an opponent who has also dealt with a list of injuries throughout the season will put Brandon Staley’s crew in a spot to Steal a road win.

Even at 4-7, the Cardinals aren’t quite out of the race for an NFC West championship. However, they’ll need to start stockpiling wins and in order to do so, Kyler Murray’s got to be healthy and taking snaps. Without him, Arizona is every bit of the underdog that BetMGM is projecting them to be. Murray said Wednesday he expects to play against the Chargers after missing two games with the hamstring issue.

What are the odds for Chargers vs. Cardinals?

Expert Picks for Chargers vs. Cardinals

(Photo of Austin Ekeler: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)