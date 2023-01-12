Charger intramurals launch spring lineup – The Oxford Eagle

Charger intramurals launch spring lineup Published 8:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Oxford School District launched its new Charger Intramurals program this week. (Submitted Photo)

In the fall of 2022, the Oxford School District launched Intramural Sports for 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade students under the leadership of Coach Chris Cutcliffe. The program filled with fun activities, arts, and sports is designed with two goals in mind: to enhance the opportunity for our 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade students to demonstrate their readiness for middle school and to enhance the opportunity for high school Chargers to hold a leadership role and give back to our community. In the fall semester, OHS Varsity Athletes coached over 300 younger students in age-appropriate activities like kickball, dodgeball, wiffleball, and more.

This week, Charger Intramurals kicked off its spring semester with Performing arts led by Oxford High Choir students and will later introduce cheer, dance, powerlifting, robotics, and chess. “By involving the Performing arts and activities like Robotics and chess, we are truly offering something for everyone,” said Cutcliffe. “We want each child to gain new skills, learn teamwork and connect with positive role models while practicing the values ​​of Portrait of a Graduate.”

“I love the big picture of Charger Intramurals, the idea of ​​Chargers teaching Chargers,” Superintendent Roberson said. “It just makes sense, it builds a relationship culture within our system.” The district hopes to expand the program into academic subjects as well, with AP science and math students teaching Labs for elementary school students.

To read more about Charger Intramurals visit oxfordsd.org/Intramurals