Chapter 01 & Premieres “Remember the Why” Brand Film

Today, adidas Basketball unveils The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01, the first of the brand’s series of premium offerings, Nestled firmly in the “Remember the Why” ethos demonstrating the art of reduction through bold simplicity and intentional design. The apparel collection celebrates the Three Stripes’ revolutionary spirit and strips away the excess with a refreshing new palette for the game.

The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01 features an array of luxury Sportswear apparel in a muted palette for the modern athlete ranging from premium sweats, track pants, sleeveless shirts, shorts and more. The collection is meticulous designed to consider effortless form and function while delivering on a style versatility – on and beyond the court.

The 2023 Collection was first introduced in adidas Basketball’s latest film that launched globally on November 21 entitled, Chapter 01: “Remember The Why,” introducing a new era of originality on and off the court. Produced by creative agency John Leonardo and brought to life by the avant-garde perspective of ILLIMITÉWORLD, Chapter 01: “Remember the Why” is rooted in basketball culture and serves as a call to focus on the game itself. Flat “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” by Alton Ellis plays, the film follows an unknown hooper through all the distractions of success until he finds Ultimate Serenity on a deserted court where it’s nothing but him, the ball and a hoop.

“You never forget the first time you pick up a basketball,” says Eric Wise, adidas Basketball’s Global General Manager. “That day connected me to the game forever. At adidas Basketball, we believe that possibilities are endless when you know your why. We hope that this new era of adidas Basketball will remind everyone that the most important part of doing anything is why you started in the first place.”

The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01 arrives in Halo Green, Metal Gray and Cloud White, and is available for purchase on the Confirmed App and at adidas.com/us/chapters-basketball Retailing from $35.00-$90.00 USD.

For more on adidas Basketball, The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01 & “Remember The Why” anthem film follow the below.

adidas Basketball:

IG: @adidasbasketball / @adidas

Twitter: @adidashoops / @adidas

adidas.com/basketball

Hashtag

#REMEMBERTHEWHY

“CHAPTER 01: REMEMBER THE WHY” FILM CREDITS

Brand:

adidas

Agency:

John Leonardo

Production Partners:

Love Song

Casting Agency:

Nimzo Casting

Editorial Company:

Final Cut

Visual Effects & Color:

Mathematical Sat

Music Supervision:

Record-Play Ltd

Music Composition (Original Music by*):

Human

Sound Design & Mix:

Barking Owl

“Ball Journey Act 1 & 2”

Composed By Original music composed by Mathew O’Malley for Human

“You’ve Made Me So Very Happy”

Performed by Alton Ellis

Copyright: (P) 1970 Sanctuary Records Group Ltd., a BMG Company

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing