Chaps announce Jack Laurie as Assistant men’s soccer Coach

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former NAIA All-American Jack Laurie was named the new Assistant Coach for the LCU men’s soccer team, announced by head soccer Coach Collin Cone on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“I am thrilled to bring Jack Laurie on as the Assistant men’s soccer Coach here at LCU,” says Cone. “I immensely value his energetic approach to coaching, his commitment to team centered culture, his ability to understand the modern game, and his desire to help young men grow as players , people, and in their faith. Jacks experience and knowledge of coaching college soccer, his ability to Recruit the right fits, and desire to develop a Championship level team will be a huge addition to our program.”

Laurie joins the LCU coaching staff after spending the last year as the Director of Coaching for the Colorado Rush, a developmental soccer program, in Denver, CO. He is no stranger to coaching college soccer, as he spent three seasons coaching at Wayland Baptist. During his time with the Pioneers, he helped guide Wayland Baptist to a 20-9-5 record in two playing seasons, including an 11-5-1 record during the 2021 spring campaign. Under Laurie’s guidance, Wayland Baptist had eight players named to the Sooner Athletic Conference All-Conference Teams, while three players earned CoSIDA NAIA Academic All-American honors. Laurie was also an Assistant with the Pioneer Women’s soccer team for the 2020-21 season.

Laurie has also spent the Summers coaching in the USL 2 with Brazos Valley Cavalry FC who finished top of the league in 2022. Laurie was Instrumental in Guiding Brazos Valley player Ethan Stevenson to the USL2 Golden Boot Award as Stevenson scored a league-leading 19 goals in just 13 games during the 2022 campaign.

The Liverpool, England native is a Graduate of the University of the Southwest, graduating in 2018 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology/Exercise Science and a Master’s Degree in Health & Human Performance. Laurie played four years at the University of the Southwest where he was team captain, an NAIA All-American, a First Team All-Conference member, a three-time SAC Student Athlete of the Year, and was named SAC Offensive Player of the Year once. Laurie finished his career with the Mustangs with 31 goals, 14 assists and 76 total points. His 17 total goals scored during the 2018 season were the 21st most in all of NAIA men’s soccer for a single season and earned him NAIA All-American Honorable Mention honors.

Laurie currently holds coaching Badges from the United States Soccer Federation and the English FA. He resides in Lubbock, TX with his wife Dalia.