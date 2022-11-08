Chapelle volleyball team’s bumpy path leads to Cajundome | Prep Sports

It wasn’t the easiest of roads for Chapelle to make its way back to the state volleyball tournament.

The ninth-seeded Chipmunks dispatched a feisty Woodlawn Squad at home in straight sets in the bi-district round before having to hit the road to face No. 8 Natchitoches Central in the regional round.

Chapelle dropped the first set 25-22 in front of a rowdy Chiefs’ home crowd. Chipmunks Coach Ashley Blink then spoke to her team before it took the court for the second set.

“One set doesn’t determine a match,” she said. “I told them that we need to be determined to take control from the start of the second set. We’ve played in tough environments all the time, and they did a better job of playing with composure in the second set and built off that for the rest of the match.”

Chapelle rallied to take the next three sets for the win to send the program back to the Cajundome in Lafayette where it will face top seed and reigning Division I Champion Dominican on Thursday at 8 pm

The Chipmunks have faced Dominica three times this season, twice in tournament play, and dropped all three matches. They did take a set off the reigning state Champions in the teams’ District 7-I Matchup Oct. 19.

This is the second year the state tournament will be held at the Cajundome, where it’s a bigger stage than the previous site at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. Blink, who is in her second year at Chapelle and was previously the Coach at Sacred Heart, said the program graduated only one senior from last season’s team, and her current players know what to expect this year at the site.

“It’s definitely a little bit different than the Pontchartrain Center,” she said. “I’m glad most of my team got to experience that.”

The team sports five seniors, led by Megan LaCour, Colleen O’Connor and Haylie Lambert. LaCour and her running mate at outside hitter, junior Isabella McCann, pace the team in kills. Lambert leads in assists, and O’Connor has scooped the most digs as the libero.

Blink said this group of Seniors wants to leave a mark on the program

“We’ve learned a lot through the season,” Blink said. “We played a much tougher schedule than we did last year and had some tough losses. What this group realizes is that we have to do all this so we’re battle-tested at the end.”