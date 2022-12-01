Chapel Hart Says Faith and Mississippi Helped Them Find Their Musical Path

Chapel Hart is quickly becoming a household name, a fact that can be attributed to not only their talent, but their unwavering faith as well. It’s a trait that is part of their heritage, thanks to their grandmother, who had 17 children, and learned to never, ever give up, even amid seemingly impossible circumstances. The trio also says, perhaps surprisingly, that their rural upbringing in Poplarville, Mississippi had a positive, and permanent, impact on their career.

“Back in the day, my Grandma had all those grandkids and all these people who would randomly drop off their children [in town to play],” Danica Hart tells Southern Living. “I would look through the refrigerator and cabinets, and she had nothing. But she would set up the pots and was like, ‘Y’all, get ready for dinner.’ I thought, ‘This woman is crazy. Ain’t nothing in here.’ But as we were getting ready, people would knock on the door and say, ‘Ms. Bea, I had some extra greens in the garden, so I wanted to drop these off for you and the kids.’ And someone else would be cleaning out their pantry and say, ‘I’ve got some canned goods if you want to have them.’

“It was coming from almost nowhere,” she continues. “My grandmother had this—maybe the word is faith—like no one I’ve ever seen in my life. I try to remind myself to have that kind of faith even when I don’t see it. You’ve just got to believe it and move forward, and those things will come. That’s what Mississippi is to me.”

Chapel Hart, which also includes Danica’s sister, Devynn Hard, and cousin Trea Swindle, grew up surrounded by not much by way of material possessions, but rich in the people they were surrounded by.

“It’s filled with the most loving and giving people you could ever find,” Trea boasts. “A lot of times, Mississippi may be towards the bottom of the list, economically speaking, but the people are so generous. You’ll meet a stranger walking down the street and get invited inside for dinner. It’s like a community, and there’s a lot of love.”

The Chapel Hart members are really from Harts Chapel, a town too small to even find if you don’t know to look for it. Now thriving in their blossoming musical career, the three women say a lot of that success can be traced back to living tucked away from the rest of the world.

“It also taught us how to be innovative because, honey, there is nothing to do in Harts Chapel,” says Devynn. “We had to create our own fun growing up. We’d have kickball games and use a plate for home base—or a T-shirt, a shoe, whatever we could find.”

Chapel Hart will embark on their Glory Days Tour in 2023. Find music and a list of all of their upcoming shows at



