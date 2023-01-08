Chaotic scenes as Wolves have late Winner ruled out by VAR but officials made the RIGHT decision

Mass confusion broke out at Anfield and online following Liverpool’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Wolves after Toti Gomes’ last-minute winner was ruled as offside.

Chaos erupted as the Wolves defender back heeled the ball into the net following a scramble inside the penalty area and looked to have scored a late winner. But the match officials ruled his goal out for an offside in the build up, with Matheus Nunes playing himself offside following a corner.

Mike Dean, who was the VAR referee for the game, was called into action, but could not find any clear and obvious reason to overturn the decision on the field, with there being ‘no definitive camera angle’ to check the offside.

Toti Gomes (right) last-minute Winner vs Liverpool was controversially disallowed on Saturday

It looked as though Gomes had back-heeled Wolves to a Sensational win but for an offside call

But the officials were right to disallow the goal after Matheus Nunes was offside in the build up

The key element is that the Assistant referee on the field, who was able to look all the way across, unlike the television cameras controlled by ITV, had Nunes, who was coming back after taking the corner, in an offside position when the ball was played back to him.

That was the on-field call – offside – and there was no evidence for VAR official Dean to say that the Assistant was wrong. The cameras were controlled by ITV, who failed to capture the all-important shot.

After taking a corner in the build up to the goal, Nunes had retreated back to retrieve the ball, thus playing himself offside before he swept in the resulting cross that led to Toti’s disallowed goal.

While the officials had made the correct decision, fans were left Confused both at home and in the stadium as to why VAR came to its final outcome.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, who was animated on the sideline after the goal was initially ruled as offside, was still incensed as to why there was no explanation from the officials and why Mohamed Salah’s goal was also not ruled offside.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui was incensed after the final whistle confronting the officials

ITV confusingly had no camera angle to confirm the on-field decision which was offside

‘We can’t do anything. We have talked with the referee. He was very quiet but he Hears us,’ the Wolves boss said at full-time.

‘It was a pity because today there was VAR. He tried to explain but it wasn’t very clear but, of course more or less, I will show him I think the goal is valid (from) our Tactical camera. I have seen the replay.’

When told there had not been a suitable angle available for the video Assistant referee Lopetegui added: ‘I didn’t know this. It was a pity for us.

‘Today we are unlucky with the decision and unlucky that we have a lot of chances, enough to win the match.’

The former Spain coach, with a Carabao Cup quarter-final to come on Wednesday followed by a relegation six-pointer against West Ham, made nine changes but his side still performed better.

‘I’m frustrated and disappointed,’ they said. ‘The reaction is a little bit disappointed because in one way I am very proud of the players, they have deserved much more today.

‘It was a pity that against a Fantastic team they had a lot of chances and scored a third goal and I have to accept (the decision) but it is not offside.’

Alisson Becker gifted Wolves an early lead in the match by mis-placing a pass outfield

Darwin Nunez (left) soon leveled for the Reds before Mohamed Salah netted their second

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp was dismissive of claims that the goal should have stood, saying: ‘I’m not sure about their third goal.

‘We have one picture where it may look offside, but I can understand why they are angry about it. We don’t want the VAR to just have one angle.’

Even Emile Heskey and Eniola Aluko in the pundits box were critical of the decision making process that led to the goal being disallowed.

‘We’re sat in the studio trying to figure it out ourselves and we’re getting it 10 minutes after.’ Heskey said.

‘In the crowd, they’re thinking as well. Even on the bench, they’re saying ‘No, no no’. From what they’ve seen, it’s a good goal.’

Aluko concurred: ‘Whatever the decision, these are all state of the art Stadiums with screens everywhere. Just show it on the screen. Just put on the screen why the decision was made and it eliminates all the questions.’