Chaos Reigns Supreme in AFC after wild Week 3 of 2022 NFL season

The Raiders are still searching for an identity under new Coach Josh McDaniels — unless you consider their identity to be a team that can’t get out of its own way. With so much talent at the skill positions, the offense always seems to be a play away from making a statement. Quarterback Derek Carr admits that he’s still trying to execute the offense as McDaniels wants it, but, in the meantime, there are growing pains and little margin for error.

That’s part of what made Sunday’s 24-22 loss to the Titans so painful. Darren Waller, one of the NFL’s top tight ends and the recent recipient of a big-money extension, arguably played one of his worst games since joining the team. He appeared lackadaisical on a deep incompletion, putting up one hand for the ball when it looked like he could have made the catch with two. He also had a ball bounce off his hands near the goal line, resulting in a Tennessee interception. And, finally, he deflected a pass in the end zone that appeared to be targeted for Davante Adams. If any of those go the other way, perhaps the Raiders are 1-2 instead of 0-3.

Defensively, the Raiders surrendered touchdowns on each of their first three series on Sunday. The team has allowed at least 24 points in every game, including 29 after Halftime against Arizona, squandering a 20-point lead in the overtime defeat. Each of their losses has been by one score, but close defeats are not the reason McDaniels was brought to Las Vegas. Wins were. There is time to get better, but it’s getting late early.