Chaos ensues with Clemson vs NC State next

It was a weekend of Coastal Chaos as five teams from the ACC’s coastal division suffered losses while Clemson and NC State took home wins to set up a top 10 matchup between the two football programs next week.

Here are the USA TODAY Network’s ACC power rankings:

1. Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

The Tigers remain on top, just barely, after a 51-45 double overtime win over Wake Forest. Clemson will put its nation’s best home winning streak on the line against NC State.

2. NC State (4-0, 0-0)

The Wolfpack had no trouble dispatching UConn during a 41-10 win Saturday night at home. NC State will face the Tigers next week with ESPN’s College GameDay in tow.

