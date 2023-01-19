Changes in Football, Volleyball on Oklahoma Board of Regents Agenda This Week

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is expected to formalize two changes within the Athletic department staff this week — including one to Brent Venables‘ football coaching staff.

Special teams Coordinator Jay Nunez — not one of the 10 full-time on-field coaches permitted by NCAA rules — will have his title changed from Senior Student Program Coordinator to Football Special Teams Analyst.

With the title change, Nunez will get a significant pay raise from $110,000 to $250,000, pending regents’ approval.

Nunez’ contributions as Venables’ special teams Analyst in 2022 paid dividends across the board on most special teams units. The Sooners increased their average on punt returns from 5.75 to 14.08 and covered punts dramatically better, going from 8.33 yards allowed per return last year to 2.83 this year, and from 42.06 opponents’ net yards per punt to 40.57 this year.

Scroll to Continue

Nunez also implemented three fake punts last season — two were successful (kicker Zach Schmidt scored his first career touchdown in a win at Iowa State), the other was a certain touchdown pass but was dropped.

OU Regents are also expected to approve the hiring and contract terms of the new volleyball coach Aaron Mansfield.

Mansfield will have a base salary of $230,000, with additional Supplemental competition form unrestricted private funds at a rate of $40,000. That will increase by $5,000 annually on Feb. 1. Mansfield’s contract runs through January 31, 2028.

OU Regents meet Thursday and Friday at the OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City. The official agenda of the regularly scheduled winter meeting was posted Wednesday on the school’s website.