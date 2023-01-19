Changes in Football, Volleyball on Oklahoma Board of Regents Agenda This Week

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is expected to formalize two changes within the Athletic department staff this week — including one to Brent Venables‘ football coaching staff.

Special teams Coordinator Jay Nunez — not one of the 10 full-time on-field coaches permitted by NCAA rules — will have his title changed from Senior Student Program Coordinator to Football Special Teams Analyst.

With the title change, Nunez will get a significant pay raise from $110,000 to $250,000, pending regents’ approval.

