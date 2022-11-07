It’s Groundhog Day in Los Angeles, and like Phil Connors, Sean McVay is tired of waking up every Monday morning knowing his offense is a putrid mess.

The Rams couldn’t generate first downs or score enough points in Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It marked the seventh time in eight games this season the Rams have been held to 24 points or fewer and the fifth time they couldn’t even put 15 points on the board.

The fourth quarter was painful to watch as Matthew Stafford and the Rams, Nursing a lead, went three-and-out on three straight possessions to allow Tom Brady and the Bucs a chance to get back into the contest. LA put up just 206 total yards of offense, a third of which came on one 69-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp.

McVay knows his 3-5 club can’t continue to Bang its head against the wall.

“I don’t necessarily think that it’s the Panic button, but changes have to be made, adjustments have to be made, we can’t continue to go on like this and what that looks like, I don’t necessarily have the exact answers right now,” McVay said after the latest loss, via team transcripts. “What I don’t want to have anything to be Misunderstood that I’m not in this with those guys, I’m a big part of this, I have to do better. We’re going to stay connected throughout this but we do have to be able to look inward and figure out what are some of the solutions, changes, adjustments, different things that we have to do to be able to get different results and different production from our offense.”

The Offensive line is a mess, with guard Bobby Evans the biggest culprit Sunday, playing matador to the Bucs’ interior rushers. None of the Rams’ backs can consistently break tackles. Darrell Henderson had two runs of 10-plus yards on Sunday, and his 23-yarder was the longest by any Rams back all season. Stafford has been scattershot and has zero rapport with any receiver outside of Kupp.

The most significant voice coming from the Rams Locker room after the loss was corner Jalen Ramsey, who was clearly frustrated that the offense couldn’t do its part to secure a win after the defense got off the field time and time again against Brady. Facing TB12 for 79 plays, the D finally broke late in the fourth quarter.

“The defense shouldn’t have had to go back on the field. Simple,” Ramsey said bluntly. “Gotta have some dogs who are gonna go get it. We shouldn’t come to the sideline after a big stop like that and our coaches or the other side or whoever is telling us, ‘We gonna need y’all one more time. We gonna need y’all one more time.’ Like what the f—? We just made a big stop, turnover on downs, with a minute and some change left and no Timeouts for nobody.