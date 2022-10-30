Changes coming to Texas A&M? College football Insider reveals the latest from College Station

Texas A&M is one of college football’s biggest disappointments in 2022.

The Aggies were ranked No. 6 in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll only to suffer a Brutal 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M has now lost 3 straight games to Mississippi State, Alabama and South Carolina. Things don’t get any easier Saturday vs. Ole Miss either.

So, it’s been a tumultuous season in College Station for Jimbo Fisher and company, and as folks look ahead to the 2023 season, ESPN Insider Pete Thamel discusses some big changes the Aggies program could endure.

“With Texas A&M owing Jimbo Fisher $86 million, there’s zero discussion in moving on from him, but there will be changes in staff, style and likely Offensive play-calling moving forward at College Station,” Thamel said on College GameDay. “What will that look like? Could A&M modernize their Offensive and use more tempo? I’ve been told everything is on the table at Texas A&M. One factor for A&M is that Jimbo Fisher’s offense is famously complicated. This has to be simplified in order to streamline young talents on the field.

“Obviously Texas A&M has shown the ability to procure young talent, now they have to find a way to get those good, young players on the field and immediately productive.”

It seems for now that Fisher isn’t in any real trouble, but he’ll likely make several big changes to his program moving forward. The Aggies offense will be one of the most talked about units exiting 2022 and looking ahead to 2023.

However, games against Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn and LSU loom large to finish out the season as to whether the Aggies can even make a Bowl game.