Changes coming to NFL concussion protocol a needed step for player safety

While the details of the protocol changes are hashed out, Tagovailoa’s situation should also force an examination of the mindset that pervades the sideline. The default position in football — in sports in general — is to get a player back on the field as soon as he is able, not necessarily when he is well or not impaired. Tagovailoa missing a half of football last Sunday because of an abundance of caution would have been a far better outcome than what happened — putting him back on the field that day, and allowing him to play again on Thursday, when the seriousness of the head the injury he suffered might have been exacerbated by the blow he took last Sunday. It’s a long season and hopefully a long career and a long life. The idea and the job of so many people is to protect a player not just for this one game or even just this one season. The idea with brain injuries is to protect his future, too. Even if the protocol was followed, all of those who made the decision to put Tagovailoa back in the game last Sunday failed him and failed to execute what should be their mission.

Players will almost always push to play, and some coaches surely apply pressure to players and doctors, too. Players are adults and must have a voice in their own care, but there have to be other adults in the room, too, who will push back to protect players from themselves. Were there any of those people in the locker room with Tagovailoa? When Justin Herbert suffered an injury to his rib cartilage that left him in pain and impaired, there were questions about why Chargers Coach Brandon Staley didn’t pull him, particularly last week, in the late minutes of a blowout loss. Herbert should have been protected, and Tagovailoa, because his head was involved, doubly so.

The NFL and NFLPA have developed an uncomfortable pattern — a frightening hit or injury leads to a policy change. The concussion protocols were created in 2011 after Colt McCoy took a helmet-to-helmet hit in a game and returned without ever being tested for a concussion. Changes were made to help spot hits to the head after Tom Savage returned following a gruesome hit in 2017, and after an investigation said the Protocols were followed but the Protocols were flawed. Now more changes — these, very unusually, to be enacted in the middle of the season — in the wake of the Tagovailoa injury.