Changes at former golf course raising concerns in Rome City | News Sun

ROME CITY — Noble Trails Inc. is trying to divide and rezone part of a former golf course that was given to the nonprofit, but the move is drawing scrutiny from some residents who don’t want to see the land sold to private buyers.

Concerned citizens are expected to show up at a Rome City Plan Commission meeting on Thursday evening at 6:30 pm to raise objections and voice their opinions.

Noble Trails Inc., which developed and owns the Fishing Line Trail running from Rome City to Kendallville, is seeking a rezoning and simple subdivision for the nearly 38 Acres making up the north portion of the former Limberlost Golf Club in the 3200 block of East CR 900N. That golf course closed five years ago.

Noble Trails owns two parcels, a smaller, landlocked 8-acre parcel to the west and then a larger 30-acre piece on the east side that fronts CR 900N.

Noble Trails is first seeking that the land be rezoned from a Parks and Recreation designation to single-family residential, then also split into a two-lot subdivision called Limberlost North Subdivision.

Noble Trails has owned the north end of the former golf course since March 2020, when it was donated to the nonprofit trails group from former owner Limberlost Properties LLC.

In 2018, club ownership announced it was closed for the summer season for “retooling,” but the course never reopened. By that summer, the town had filed a tall grass and weeds complaint and were planning to enforce upkeep of the property despite it being out of use.

Noble Trails’ Fishing Line trail runs along the west edge of the property from its start on Lions Drive to the north and drops off on CR 900. The trail then Picks up on the east side of south property of the former golf course and continues on its way southeast to Kendallville.

That south portion of the old Limberlost Golf Club, which includes the former clubhouse building, is not owned by Noble Trails, but was instead sold to private owners in fall 2020.

Dr. Terry Gaff, president of Noble Trails, said his organization initially approached Rome City about turning the property into a public park, but the town was not interested.

Town Manager Leigh Pranger confirmed on Monday that was and still is the case — that Rome City currently has five Parks and struggles with its budget to maintain those, so it declined the offer of taking on the former golf course, too.

After that avenue was explored, Noble Trails then decided to look towards selling the land, which would then allow the group to use the sale funds to further its mission of building more trails in Noble County.

Noble Trails is currently focused on trying to connect Kendallville to Avilla, but also has long-range plans to link north into growing trails systems in LaGrange County.

“The property was donated to Noble Trails as an in-kind donation with an appraisal at the time to meet the needs of the donor for tax purposes,” Gaff said. “The idea was that the property would be subsequently used to help finance further development and insulation of the trails and Consequently a revenue source for the noble trails inc. which has a charter to create trails, create and maintain trails in Noble County.”

Gaff said Noble Trails has some contingent offers for the land, which would be used to square-up one adjacent property owner’s land, then selling to two people, one of which who would develop a home and the other who would use their parcel as a garage lot. Gaff said there is no plan for any type of larger, multi-lot housing development.

The rezoning and subdivision has caught the attention of some local residents, who don’t want to see the lot sold or changed, as the land has reverted to a more natural state since going out of use as a golf course.

“There isn’t a lot of natural land left around the area and I would hate to see this land be used to build more houses. It’s especially disheartening because this land was donated to Noble County Trails for the public to enjoy,” said Rome City Resident Caden LaVigne in the Facebook post he started on Rome City’s private town page.

Other commenters echoed concerns about changes to the natural landscape, while some posted wishes that it be developed for public use as a park, community center or splash pad or dog park — although town officials had already passed on such possibilities.

The plan commission meeting opens at 6:30 pm at Town Hall, 402 Kelly St.