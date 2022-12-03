Chanel Surfboard and Basketball Holder Release Info

In search of some jaw-dropping Christmas gifts? Justin Reed has got your needs covered, as the contemporary Consignment shop has recently listed two staggering Chanel items for sale.

The rare Chanel Leather “CC” Basketball and Carrying Handle from the brand’s 2019 Métiers d’Arts collection starts things off. Priced at $5,000 USD, the collector’s item is the ideal accessory for any sports lover. A traditional basketball acts as the centerpiece, boasting a black finish and silver Chanel logos throughout. The ball arrives with matching chain straps — as seen on Chanel’s classic bags — designed to be carried around in elegant restraints.

Hitting the beach Anytime soon? You can now beat the waves in the fashion house’s highly sought-after surfboard designed by Philippe Barland. With only two in existence, the monochrome carbon fiber board was produced in 2015 for the Baz Luhrmann-directed video starring Gisele Bündchen. The surfboard sports a glossy black finish and is adorned with Chanel logos on both sides alongside Barland’s signature on the rear tail.

Take a closer look at both treasured Chanel pieces in the gallery above. The basketball holder is priced at $5,000 USD, while the surfboard is currently on sale for $20,000 USD via Justin Reed.

