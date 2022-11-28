Chandler-Semedo Named 2022 Football MVP

Josh Chandler-Semedo

BOULDER — Graduate transfer inside linebackerwas named the University of Colorado’s most valuable player for the 2022 season, one of several team honors awarded at the team’s senior banquet here Sunday afternoon.

Chandler-Semedo, who transferred to CU from West Virginia this past summer, didn’t need a lot of time to acclimate to the Buff program. Although playing only 27 snaps coming off the bench in the opener against TCU, he had six Solo tackles, including one for a loss that set the stage to come.

He would start the next 11 games and proceed to finish as CU’s leader in tackles with 101 (73 solo); he also led the Buffs in tackles for loss with 13 (including three quarterback sacks), and with five tackles for zero gains, that added to 18 at or behind the line of scrimmage. He also had some nice “garnish,” adding eight third down stops (one on a fourth down), an interception, one pass break-up, a fumble recovery, one touchdown save, two hurries and two quarterback chase-downs (near sacks ). He played the most snaps on defense (734), and had five games with 10 or more tackles with a season-high 13 against Arizona State.

The John Mack Award for the most outstanding player on offense was given to senior tailback Alex Fontenot , despite the fact he missed six games due to injury. He finished as the team’s second-leading rusher with 315 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, with a team-high five rushes for over 20 yards. They also caught six passes for 56 yards. Fontenot wrapped up his career with 1,558 rushing yards, which places him 29th on CU’s all-time list, and he also scored 84 points for 67th on the scoring chart. In all, he amassed 1,829 all-purpose yards, with his 46 receptions ranking 68th (tied for 12th-most by a running back).

The Dave Jones Award for the outstanding defensive player was presented to the sophomore strong safety Trevor Woods , just the seventh underclassman to earn the Honor since its creation in 1970. He finished with 84 tackles (66 solo), second on the team despite missing the final two games to injury. He recorded a team-high 11 touchdown saves, and added eight third down stops, five passes broken up, two forced fumbles and an interception.

The Bill McCartney Award for special teams achievement was awarded to the sophomore cornerback Toren Pittman . Positioned at one of the Gunner spots, the leader in CU’s unique special team points standings (created under McCartney), Pittman earned 29 points by recording nine tackles (six solo, three assisted, one inside-the-20), 10 forced fair catches , six first downfield credits that altered returns, a downed punt, a caused penalty and one pressure on a missed kick.

The Lee Willard Award for the most outstanding freshman was presented to Offensive lineman Van Wells , who started eight games (six at center, two at left guard), just the 13th true freshman to start a game on the offensive line in CU history. The eight starts are tied for the second-most of the 13 players, one shy of the top mark (Brian Daniels started nine at guard in 2003). Wells, however, is the only true freshman to ever start a game at the center position.

Junior Maybe Gustav claimed the Dean Jacob Van Ek Award for academic achievement for the second time; he’s just the fourth player to earn the Honor twice, joining Ryan Olson 1997-98), Shane Cook (1998-99) and Nate Solder (2008 and 2010). On schedule to graduate in December, he has a 3.692 grade point average as a Psychology major; he is also earning two minors, in Ethnic Studies and Leadership Studies. Among his other academic awards, he is a six-time member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, a two-time Pac-12 Academic Team/Honor Roll member and a two-time Academic All-Colorado selection by the Colorado Chapter of the National Football Foundation. He was also named the CU Student Leader of the Year in 2021.

The Derek Singleton Award for spirit, enthusiasm and dedication was presented to senior receiver Jaylon Jackson while the Tyronee “Tiger” Bussey Award for inspiration in the face of physical adversity was earned by junior tailback Deion Smith . (Singleton was one of those players who always had a smile on his face; he passed away on New Year’s Day 1982. Bussey was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia, but rebounded while it was in remission to rejoin the team for a year before it came back; he passed in 1997.)

The Scout Team Award recipients were freshman receivers Chernet Estes on offense and sophomore safety Trey Ortega is defense. Junior Offensive guard Casey Roddick won the Eddie Crowder Award for outstanding team leadership; he was also the selection by CU’s beat media for the “Best Interview” award.

The coaching staff revived three awards that had been dormant for three years along with creating three new honors. The Revived ones included:

The “Trench” Awards were given to senior tight end Brady Russell on offense and junior tackle Jalen Sami on defense; the are presented to the most outstanding player in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Russell was also the recipient of the 25th annual Buffalo Heart Award, selected by the “fans behind the bench.” The award encompasses basically all things exemplifying what it means to be a Colorado Buffalo.

The Tom McMahon Award for Dedication and work ethic was awarded to senior receiver Daniel Arias on offense and senior outside linebacker Guy Thomas is defense. McMahon was the defensive coordinator on Gary Barnett’s staff before he passed away in 2002 from complications due to cancer.

Two of the new honors recognize the most dynamic player on each side of the ball.

The Offensive one was named the Darian Hagan Award, in Honor of CU’s record-setting quarterback from 1989-91 who led CU to three Big Eight titles and the ’90 Consensus national championship. That honor went to freshman receiver Jordyn Tyson , who was coming on strong before being sidelined for the final three games of the year with a knee injury. One of the nation’s leaders in yards per reception (22 for a 21.4 average), he led CU in all-purpose yards with 644 and scored five touchdowns, averaging 51.6 yards per. He recorded three of the top eight games at Colorado in terms of receiving yards by a true freshman, including a high of 137 against No. 8 Oregon.

The defensive equivalent was named the Deon Figures Award, recognizing CU’s 1992 Thorpe Award Winner as the nation’s top defensive back. He had 13 career interceptions, the most important of which came in the final seconds of the ’91 Orange Bowl that sealed CU’s 10-9 win over Notre Dame and the national title. Sophomore cornerback Nikko Reed is the inaugural recipient; he returned 19 kickoffs for 430 yards (23.6 per), nearly going all the way on a few occasions. He also led the team in interceptions with two and passes broken up with seven as he had 44 tackles on the year (34, including a sack and four third down stops).

The third newly created Honor is the “Tyson Award” …. Named after boxing legend Mike Tyson and given to the player who had the most outstanding hits overall for the season. Woods, CU’s hard-hitting strong safety, claimed the honor.