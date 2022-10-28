Chandler football O-line built with family love, pride, tradition

There would be no running back factory, no 1,000-yard rushers, without the big guys up front. At Chandler High, it is built out of family love.

Four of the Offensive linemen are connected through family ties.

The fathers of right guard Zarius Wells and right tackle Andrew Dudley are first cousins. Left guard Lashawn Ealim’s mom is Wells’ dad’s second cousin. Center Jason Holloway is related to Ealim on his father’s side of the family.

Left tackle Mateo Rodriguez, a two-year varsity starter, and Matthew Bass don’t have blood ties. But they’re Honorary family members, along with the rest, of this well-connected line that has made it tough for opponents to stop Chandler’s run game.

The Wolves’ rushing attacks are led by junior tailback Ca’lil Valentine, who has rushed for 15 touchdowns in a 7-0 season that has them ranked No. 9 in the Nation and No. 1 in The Arizona Republic 6A rankings and Open Division playoff rankings.

