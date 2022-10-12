Chandler business gets voting literature addressed to strange names

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – John Schavina owns a Chandler auto repair shop that he’s operated for well over a decade.

“We specialize in electrical and computer tune-ups. That kind of stuff,” Schavina said. Part of being a business owner means opening company mail, which Schavina does every day. Recently, he said he received something in the mail that concerned him. It was nine separate cards from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, all with his company address but addressed to nine different names he didn’t recognize. “The card says go online, and it’s in Spanish as well. You click it and it’s done,” Schavina said.

He says the cards really piqued his interest, particularly since none of the names Soto, Garcia, or Hernandez rang a bell in his mind. He said he’s never employed people with those last names before and he wants to know why the county is mailing the cards to his business. “I just don’t understand why they’re coming to my address or why these names are associated with my address,” Schavina said. On Your Side reached out to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office which is responsible for voter registration and early voting.

In an email, a spokesperson said they rely on information collected from the Arizona Motor Vehicles Division regarding people “who aren’t registered to vote, are 18 years old and United States citizens.” They also said some of MVD’s data may be outdated which would “result [s] in a number of Postcards being sent to inaccurate or old addresses.” They also said that “voters must still meet the registration requirements and provide documented proof of citizenship.”

Schavina said he’s glad to hear that the MVD is aware and that On Your Side got to the bottom of it. “That’s why I contacted you [On Your Side]. I wanted you to look into it and to see, ‘Hey, why?'”

Arizona MVD said that the nine people named on those postcards applied for and received identification cards as early as 1991, more than 30 years ago. Since 1990, there’s been no MVD activity from them that would have updated the old information.

To read the unedited statements from the Maricopa County Recorders Office and the Motor Vehicle Division, see below:

Maricopa County Recorders Office

The state of Arizona, along with 33 other states, has a contract with the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) which requires us to send these postcards to a list of unregistered voters. The Secretary of State’s office provides us with a list of eligible voters from the Motor Vehicle Division who are 18 years old and United States citizens, but do not appear on the statewide voter registration database. Unfortunately, MVD retains records of individuals until their driver’s license expires or until they have received official notice that the person has moved. This results in a number of postcards being sent to inaccurate or old addresses. Even so, in order to become a full-ballot voter in Arizona, Voters must still meet the registration requirements and provide documented proof of citizenship. The Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) is a non-profit organization with the sole mission of helping member states improve the accuracy of their voter rolls. We receive reports that show Voters who have moved within our state, Voters who have moved out of Arizona, Voters who have died, Duplicate registrations, and individuals who are potentially eligible to vote but are not yet registered.

Arizona Division of Motor Vehicles

The names listed on the reminder notices sent by the Recorder’s Office are of people who obtained MVD non-driver ID cards between 1991 and 1999. Unlike driver licenses, ID cards have no expiration date, and the names remain in the MVD system. None of these people have since applied for any other MVD service. ADOT’s only role in the voting process is to take the information submitted by a customer either online or in person and transmit it to the Secretary of State’s office for elections officials to process and verify.

