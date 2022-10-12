Chandler business gets voting literature addressed to strange names
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – John Schavina owns a Chandler auto repair shop that he’s operated for well over a decade.
“We specialize in electrical and computer tune-ups. That kind of stuff,” Schavina said. Part of being a business owner means opening company mail, which Schavina does every day. Recently, he said he received something in the mail that concerned him. It was nine separate cards from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, all with his company address but addressed to nine different names he didn’t recognize. “The card says go online, and it’s in Spanish as well. You click it and it’s done,” Schavina said.
He says the cards really piqued his interest, particularly since none of the names Soto, Garcia, or Hernandez rang a bell in his mind. He said he’s never employed people with those last names before and he wants to know why the county is mailing the cards to his business. “I just don’t understand why they’re coming to my address or why these names are associated with my address,” Schavina said. On Your Side reached out to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office which is responsible for voter registration and early voting.
In an email, a spokesperson said they rely on information collected from the Arizona Motor Vehicles Division regarding people “who aren’t registered to vote, are 18 years old and United States citizens.” They also said some of MVD’s data may be outdated which would “result [s] in a number of Postcards being sent to inaccurate or old addresses.” They also said that “voters must still meet the registration requirements and provide documented proof of citizenship.”
Schavina said he’s glad to hear that the MVD is aware and that On Your Side got to the bottom of it. “That’s why I contacted you [On Your Side]. I wanted you to look into it and to see, ‘Hey, why?'”
Arizona MVD said that the nine people named on those postcards applied for and received identification cards as early as 1991, more than 30 years ago. Since 1990, there’s been no MVD activity from them that would have updated the old information.
