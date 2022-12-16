Chandigarh Literature Festival, Literati 2022, begins

The Flagship event of Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), Literati 2022, was inaugurated here at Indradhanush Auditorium with Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, formally declaring open the 10th edition of Literati, with an evening of humor, wit, and satire .

Poetry not only portrays society’s culture but Poets have the ability to show direction to society through simple yet meaningful portrayals of events and emotions. Poetry helps humans improve their lives here, the Speaker said.

Dr Sumita Misra, CLS Chairperson and the Festival Director said that CLS had been bringing in some of the leading authors, Writers and Poets of English, Hindi and Punjabi, year after year at Literati providing a platform for the aspiring authors to get inspired.

The Hasya Kavi Sammellan was Moderated by the renowned humorist of our times, Surendra Sharma, and tickled the bones of the full house, supported by equally popular and versatile poets, Shambhu Shikhar, Dr. Sita Sagar, Anil Agravanshi, Chirag Jain and Ved Parkash Ved. The kavi sammelan was held with the support of Haryana Sahitya Akademi, and the Department of Cultural Affairs, Haryana.

Literati will be held for the next two days at the Sukhna Lake Club, starting at 10:30 am to 4:30 pm daily, informed Misra.

Saturday’s Highlights will be the keynote address by the best-selling author and former CEO of Proctor & Gambles, Gurcharan Das. Other prominent speakers include Dr. Surjit Patar, Madhav Kaushik, Sudeep Sen, Rasheed Kidwai, Azhar Iqbal, Raghav Chadha, Rana Safvi, Peerzada Syed, Affan Yesvi Dr. Harshali Singh, Mahua Chinappa and Richa Lakhera, among others.