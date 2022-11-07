Chance for rain moves some second round football games to Thursday

— Periods of rain are possible on Friday due to the approach of Subtropical Storm Nicole, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean this week.

The Storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this week before riding up the east coast. Rain is possible in North Carolina on Friday and Saturday.

Due to the potential for inclement weather, some schools have opted to move their football playoff games from Friday night.

The second round of the NC High School Athletic Association football Playoffs is scheduled for Friday at the higher seed.

HighSchoolOT is tracking statewide schedule changes in the football playoffs. To report a change, send an email to [email protected]

Here are the latest schedule changes:

4A East

(18) Hoggard @ (2) New Bern – Moved to Thursday, 7 p.m

(23) Jordan @ (7) Pinecrest – Moved to Thursday, 7:30 p.m

4A West

No changes reported

3A East

(16) Southern Nash @ (1) Northern Nash – Moved to Thursday, 7 p.m

(28) Triton @ (21) Hunt – Moved to Thursday, 7 p.m

(25) Vance County @ (9) Southern Durham – Moved to Thursday, 6:30 p.m

3A West

(12) Ledford @ (5) Northwest Cabarrus – Moved to Thursday, 7 p.m

2A East

(14) Holes @ (3) Whiteville – Moved to Thursday, 7 p.m

(12) Wallace-Rose Hill @ (5) Northeastern – Moved to Thursday, 7 p.m

2A West

(23) Lincolnton @ (7) Monroe – Moved to Thursday, 7:30 p.m

(17) Providence Grove @ (1) Reidsville – Moved to Thursday, 7:30 p.m

1A East

(26) East Columbus @ (23) Perquimans – Moved to Thursday, 7 p.m

(17) Southeast Halifax @ (1) Tarboro – Moved to Thursday, 7 p.m

(21) Washington County @ (5) West Columbus – Moved to Thursday, 7 p.m

1A West

(14) Swain County @ (3) Thomasville – Moved to Thursday, 7:30 p.m