Championship run is on the to do list for Skidmore men’s soccer

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY—The Skidmore College men’s soccer team has some unfinished business to take care of this fall and Coach Jeremiah Kneeland will have his battle tested Squad ready for a run at the Liberty League championship. The Thoroughbreds had the 2021 season end on penalty kicks to Ithaca College in the semifinals after knocking off RIT on the road 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

2021: Skidmore started 5-1 and went 2-1-3 over its final regular season games to finish 9-5-4 overall and 3-3-3 in league play.

Back: The Thoroughbreds return four players who earned all-conference honors. Senior Finn Weber was a first team selection after scoring seven goals and adding three assists for a team-high 17 points. Standout goalie Bobby Stratts is back for a fifth season after compiling eight shutouts and a 0.71 goals against average. Defenders Max Heberlein and Rory Miller are back after earning Honor mention.

Schedule: After a pair of home non-conference matches to start the season (WPI-Sept. 3, UMASS-Boston-Sept. 5), the Thoroughbreds will travel to Haverford to play the host school and Rowan University. The tough league schedule opens at Hobart on Sept. 24.

Coach Kneeland: “We’re looking forward to the fall season. We have a good mix of players and looking to earn a return trip to the Liberty League playoffs. The non-conference matches will be a challenge, but we’ll be better prepared for the always competitive league schedule.”