Championship goals and round-up: Luton beat Norwich; Blackburn go top | Football News

Carlton Morris came back to haunt his former club Norwich as Luton recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win at Carrow Road to move up to fourth in the Championship.

The striker scored the decisive goal in the 62nd minute to condemn the Canaries to a third consecutive loss.

Blackburn went top of the Championship as Ben Brereton Diaz’s stunning goal on his 100th Rovers start helped them to a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

In an even game, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men did what they are becoming accustomed to doing and put their opponents to the Sword with a display of clinical finishing, exemplified by Brereton Diaz’s Magnificent opener from Blackburn’s first shot on target for his eighth goal of the season .

That lead was doubled early in the second half through Scott Wharton’s header and, although Sunderland rallied, Rovers expertly saw the game out to register their fourth consecutive home win and go two points clear at the Championship summit.

Swansea produced a remarkable turnaround to beat Reading 3-2 and leapfrog them in the table.

Reading Struck twice in the opening 33 minutes through Yakou Meite and Tom Ince as the visitors sought to end their worst run of the campaign – three games without a win. But Harry Darling halved the deficit before the interval, and second-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Jay Fulton lifted Swansea to seventh in the Championship standings with Reading dropping to ninth.

Preston moved to within two points of the play-off places courtesy of Greg Cunningham’s second-half header as they defeated Huddersfield 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Rotherham are a point further back in 10th place after a 1-0 win away to a frustrated Stoke side.

Ollie Rathbone’s first league goal of the season put Rotherham in front just six minutes in, and Stoke could not find a leveler despite having 28 efforts at goal.

Managerless West Brom suffered another home defeat as they went down 2-0 to Bristol City.

Caretaker boss Richard Beale could not turn around the run that started under Steve Bruce as the Baggies made it five home games without a win, with Joe Williams and Nahki Wells on target for City in the first half.