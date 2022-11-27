Champions of Hope lets teens learn philanthropy, fundraising

Catholic High junior Ted Penick signed up with The Centers for Youth and Families’ Champions of Hope program to learn more about the nonprofit, meet new people and get out of his social comfort zone.

“I’m not the most social person,” he admits. “Having these people around me makes me feel more confident.”

Phillip Byrd, nominally a junior but planning to graduate early in May from Little Rock Central High School, says he joined to learn about fundraising, and was intrigued by The Centers’ program that serves survivors of human trafficking.

The Centers have brought together 58 young Central Arkansas men, most of them in grades 11 and 12, who want to be involved in their community, earn service hours and engage in leadership and philanthropy activities.

The Centers is a mental and behavioral health provider with locations in Little Rock and Monticello serving socially and emotionally challenged and at-risk youth, runaways, Foster children and families, Survivors of human trafficking and adults suffering from mental and behavioral challenges.

The sixth annual Champions of Hope program started in mid-September. The young Champions participate in 20 hours of community service and leadership projects; make a commitment to either raise or donate $1,500 (the goal is to raise at least $25,000 to improve classrooms and dorms for youngsters who live at The Centers); and will receive recognition for their accomplishments at The Centers’ black tie-optional Evolve Gala, April 15.

The Champions are also required to provide an item for the gala’s live or silent auction and must — come spring — nominate two potential Champions for next year’s class.

The Champions will be participating in The Centers’ Giving Tuesday this week, with an afternoon “Giving-a-Thon” followed by an evening reception and celebration for Champions, parents and Centers supporters and friends.

Penick says Champions gives him the opportunity to “try new things.”

His service record so far includes serving on the officiating and support staff for a 6th and Goal sixth-grade football game in September (“I Mostly worked the chains and handed out water,” he says) and assembling gyros Sandwiches at the Greek Food Festival in October. And he took part in an all-Champions kickball game earlier this month.

“Everybody played in it,” he says. “It sounds like fun, but no matter what we’re doing, it’s for a cause.”

He’s working on a plan to raise his $1,500 tally. “Me and my Buddies will come up with something,” he promises.

The Centers has set up a website — justgiving.com/campaign/ChampionsofHope2022-2023 — where people can contribute directly to the nonprofit, or via each Champion’s fundraising page. (Not all 58 Champions are actively fundraising; some are making up the money through parents and family members.)

The target number of Champions is 50, says Centers development Officer Chloe Stringer, who Shepherds the program; last year there were 48. In the past, Champions were required to attend half of all scheduled service and fundraising activities; with 58, they’ve reduced the service requirement to 20 hours.

Byrd also participated in handing out water at the 6th and Goal football game with Penick, and “stayed an hour later” after the game “to help with everything.”

His mother, a teacher at Little Rock Christian, prompted him to sign up to be a Champion.

“Mom texted me a day before the deadline and asked, ‘Would you be interested?'”

“There are a few people that I know” among his fellow Champions, “but the majority, no.” For example, he wouldn’t normally be involved with people from Catholic High: “It’s a chance to get to know people outside your own bubble,” he explains, “to get an idea of ​​what life is like outside your own perspective.”

Because he pays attention to politics, he’s particularly interested in the upcoming tour, sometime in December, of the state Capitol and the chance to visit and take photos with outgoing Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the recently re-elected Second District US Rep. French Hill.

And he’s also looking forward to the two Saturday sessions in February helping Recycle Bikes for Kids refurbish used bicycles to hand out to community children and homeless people.

Byrd, after he graduates in May, is headed for Ouachita Baptist University, where he plans to major in communications with an emphasis in journalism. When he’s not studying or volunteering, he’s involved in musical theater — he recently played Uncle Fester in Central’s production of “The Addams Family” musical — and plays bass for youth and contemporary services at Little Rock’s Calvary Baptist Church.

And Penick has another “Champion” title: He’s a member of the Catholic High golf team that won the state Class 6A boys’ tournament in 2021.