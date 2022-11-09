Champions mentality! Barcelona winners, Losers and ratings as Pedri & Raphinha step up in Osasuna win after Lewandowski sees red

Robert Lewandowski:

Barcelona’s top scorer had a night to forget after being handed his marching orders on the half-hour mark. The Poland international was booked for a poor challenge on Nacho Vidal after 11 minutes and then saw red after needlessly and purposefully clattering into David Garcia. It was a crazy moment from Lewandowski and could have proved costly, particularly as Barca were already one down. The striker will now Barca’s first game back after the World Cup, the small matter of a local Derby against Espanyol.

Sergio Busquets:

The Barcelona Captain had an awful start to the match that left the visitors a goal down and with a mountain to climb against spirited and quality opposition. Busquets gave up the corner from which Osasuna scored and also failed to mark David Garcia properly from the set-piece, allowing the midfielder to convert. The midfielder was also guilty of giving the ball away in dangerous areas, which led to another chance for Chimy Avila, and was too easily bullied off the ball. Barcelona waved Goodbye to Gerard Pique last time out and, on this evidence, Busquets should not be too far behind.

Gerard Pique:

Pique was given an emotional send-off last time out on his final Camp Nou appearance, but his final ever match for the Catalan Giants ended in ignominy at Osasuna. The defender was named on the bench for the game but ended up being sent-off at half-time, ensuring he had no chance of making a Swansong appearance. Pique was clearly upset at the break and walked onto the pitch to remonstrate with the match officials after seeing his team go 1-0 down and lose Lewandowski to a red card. The complaints did no good whatsoever with Pique also earning a red on the final outing of his career. To make matters worse, Xavi confirmed after the match that he would have come on if available.