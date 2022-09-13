Champions League top scorers: Lewandowski, Haaland & the race for the 2022-23 Golden Boot

GOAL has a full breakdown of the leading marksmen hoping to inspire their respective Clubs to European glory.

The battle to secure a Champions League crown in 2022-23 is well and truly on, with some of the finest goalscorers in world football looking to lead charges for both collective and individual honors. A Golden Boot in continental competition is up for grabs, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland figuring prominently on a list of potential leading scorers.

Who will come out on top? GOAL delivers a full breakdown of the most prolific performers on European football’s most prestigious stage.

Champions League 2022-23 top scorers

Who finished as the Champions League’s top scorer in 2021-22?

Getty Images

Real Madrid emerged victorious in 2021-22, with the Liga Giants completing a memorable European campaign by edging out Liverpool 1-0 in the final courtesy of a solitary strike from Vinicius Junior.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side did not make life easy for themselves, with stirring fightbacks required against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stages.

Club Captain Karim Benzema stepped up in times of need for the Blancos, with the France international striker netting hat-tricks in heavyweight Encounters with PSG and Chelsea.

He finished a memorable campaign with 15 goals to his name, with that return enough to edge out Robert Lewandowski – who hit 13 for Bayern Munich – and Sebastien Haller – who managed 11 efforts for Ajax.