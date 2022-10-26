Champions League soccer schedule: matches today 26/10, times and how to watch on TV

Matchday 5 continues on Wednesday, with teams from Group A, B, C and D all in action. There are two matches remaining in the Champions League group stage and places are still up for grabs for the Clubs involved.

Group A

Liverpool only need a point from their last two Group A matches to progress to the last 16 of the Champions League. Ajax made it three Eredivisie wins on the bounce on the weekend, winning 4-1 against RKC Waalwijk. The league leaders need a win against Jurgen Klopp’s side and will head out of the Champions League if they fail to pick up all three points.

Group B

Atlético Madrid can’t afford to slip up again and take on Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in Madrid. The Spanish outfit are coming off the back of a win over Real Betis in La Liga, and Desperately need three points in the Group B. Diego Simeone’s are third on four points and will be hoping group leaders Club Brugge can beat FC Porto in Bruges.

Full screen Bayer Leverkusen head Coach Xabi Alonso ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B match against Atlético Madrid. Eurasia Sport Images Getty

Group C

Bayern Munich are group leaders with 12 points from a possible 12, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two. Barcelona are third in the standings with four points from one win, one draw and two defeats. If Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzeň this evening, they will send the Blaugrana to the Europa League regardless of their result against Bayern at Camp Nou.

Through to the round of 16: 🇩🇪 Bayern

🇵🇹 Benfica

🇧🇪 Club Brugge

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁿 Chelsea

🇩🇪 Dortmund

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City

🇮🇹 Naples

🇫🇷 Paris

🇪🇸 Real Madrid #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 25, 2022

Group D

Only three points separate group leaders Tottenham (7 points) and Eintracht Frankfurt at the bottom of the group (4). Every side in the group is still in with a reasonable chance of advancing to the last 16.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League fixtures (US broadcast info in brackets):

Group A

Ajax vs Liverpool – 3:00pm ET (SiriusXM FC, VIX+, Paramount+)

Napoli vs Rangers – 3:00pm ET (VIX+, Paramount+)

Group B

Club Brugge vs FC Porto – 12:45pm ET (Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA)

Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen – 3:00pm ET (Paramount+, ViX, VIX+)

Group C

Inter vs Viktoria Plzeň – 12:45pm ET (ViX, Paramount+, VIX+)

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich – 3:00pm ET (TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, Paramount+, VIX+)

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille – 3:00pm ET (VIX+, Paramount+)

Tottenham vs Sporting CP – 3:00pm ET (VIX+, Paramount+)