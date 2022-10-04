Champions League LIVE, Liverpool 2-0 Rangers: Salah penalty doubles lead for the Reds after Alexander-Arnold free-kick goal

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League Clash between Liverpool and Rangers from the Anfield Stadium.

SBSTITUTION

For Liverpool – Nunez OUT, Elliott IN; Thiago OUT, Milner IN

For Rangers – Davies OUT, Kamara IN

73′

OFF SIDE! Salah, with great vision, finds Nunez who’s near the six yard box, he then crosses it to a sliding Jota who legs it wide. Could’ve been the third but it is called offside eventually. Rangers have a mountain to climb if they intend to draw, let alone win this battle. Liverpool dominance continues..

SUBSTITUTION

For Liverpool – Jota Out, Firmino IN; Henderson OUT, Fabinho IN

66′

Poor clearance from Matip leads to Liverpool losing possession at a dangerous position. Jack collects the ball and passes it to Fashion Jr. He shoots and it goes well wide. No trouble for Allison

SUBSTITUTION

For Rangers – Tillman OUT, Sakala IN; Davis OUT, Jack IN

58′

ALLAN MCGREGOR AGAIN! Thiago finds Tsimikas who bisects two Rangers Defenders to find Diego Jota. He gets a great first touch and gets a shot in, but McGregor gets a faint touch to it. Best save of the night!

51′

LIVERPOOL (Mohamed Salah 53′ (P) 2-0 RANGERS

Brilliant run from Luis Dias, runs into the 18 yard box, two Rangers players converge into him and King brings him down and it is a PENALTY FOR LIVERPOOL. Salah comes in to take it and he SCORES!!! COOLLY FINISHED. Salah doubles the lead for Liverpool. Anfield erupts!!

. 48′

Moreles slips and Matip takes the ball who passes it to Dias, on to Tsimikas but the ball is cleared out of danger. Liverpool riding on the first half confidence. Now Rangers with the counter, Davies heads it to Kent who attempts a left footed finish but the ball goes wide. Better football from the Scottish side.

Second half underway!



HALF-TIME

LIVERPOOL (Trent Alexander-Arnold 7′) 1-0 RANGERS

43′

Salah, dictating the terms on the right side, passes to Thiago in the middle and eventually on to Darwin Nunez. But Nunez fails to convert it and hits it straight to McGregor. The scoreline doesn’t justify Liverpool’s performance tonight. Some chances missed, some denied by McGregor.

39′

McGregor rescues Rangers yet again! Salah, from the right flank, dribbles his way through. Produces a through ball to Nunez, he does well to reach and gets a touch but McGregor is there to save. The 40-year-old is Rangers’ best player so far this game

37′

Lundstram gets a yellow for an atrocious challenge on Jota. Very poor attempt from the Englishman

33′

Henderson with yet another tremendous long ball. Darwin Nunez, inside the 18 yard box receives it and shoots it. McGregor is there to defend, Rangers’ defense is being exploited constantly, if not for McGregor the scoreline would’ve heavily favored Liverpool.

Did you know?

Rangers has lost 25 of its last 28 Champions league matches. Its recent was against Napoli where it suffered a 3-0 loss with defender James Sands being sent off for a foul on Giovanni Simeone.

26′

Henderson literally controlling the midfield, passes it right to Salah who makes a run in the right flank, gives it to Nunez and on to Dias but nothing happens. Corner for Liverpool, brilliant delivery from Arnold into the 6 yard box, goes agonizingly close to Van Dijk and Dias. Liverpool just toying with the Rangers defense.

22′

Liverpool now enjoying a 63% possession. Salah in the middle, finds Alexander Arnold with a through ball. Arnold tries for a long range goal but McGregor deflects it. Throw for Liverpool, its Arnold again, tries for something similar but fails yet again. Rangers under constant pressure from the Reds.

18′

Free-kick for Rangers and its in a similar position as Alexander Arnold, Kent takes it but hits straight onto the Liverpool wall.

14′

Salah runs deep into the right flank, dribbling past the Rangers midfield to get into the 18 yard box. Attempts a left foot finish but fails to convert it. Corner for Liverpool, Alexander Arnold takes it, cleared easily.

10′

Diego Jota with a beautiful run past three Rangers players, passes it to Dias in the middle, who tries to finish from outside the box but hits it wide. Dominance from Liverpool.

7′

LIVERPOOL 1-0 RANGERS

Free kick for Liverpool, Trent Alexander Arnold and Mohammed Salah discuss among themselves. Trent takes it eventually and that is a BANGER!!! WHAT A SCREAMER FROM WELL OUTSIDE THE BOX. SHUTS DOWN ALL THE CRITICISM SURROUNDING HIM WITH THAT!

4′

Jordan Henderson with a beautiful long ball to Nunez who then passes it to Dias. Slides with an ambitious effort that is nowhere near the target. Very tidy football from Liverpool

2′

Liverpool starts off slow. Building up the momentum, Van Dijk to Henderson who passes it long to Salah. Nunez collects it and tries to finish but McGregor punches it wide. Danger averted

0′

Rangers will kick left to right in the first half. Ryan Kent starts the proceedings

This week, all Champions League matches will observe a moment of silence to commemorate the victims of Saturday’s Indonesian football Tragedy

12:26am

And the players make their way into the middle!!

We are just minutes away from the kick-off!

LINEUPS

Liverpool – Allisonn, Alexander Arnold, matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Thiago, Henderson, Diaz, Salah, Jota, Nunez Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Goemez, Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Firminho, Elliot, Ramsay, Carvalho, Phillips

Rangers – McGregor, Tavernier, Lundstram, Goldson, Davis, Kent, Morelos, Davies, Barisic, King, Tillman Subs: McLaughlin, Mccrorie, Ridvan, Devine, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Colak, Matondo, Wright, Fashion Jr

League form guide Liverpool (EPL) – DDWWL Rangers (SPL) – WDWLW-

Liverpool will take on Rangers in the UEFA Champions League Group A fixture on Wednesday at the Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool, coming into this game after a mediocre performance against Brighton in the Premier League, will look to make amends to its defensive lineup. Trent Alexander Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk have endured a lean patch, with Liverpool keeping only two clean sheets in seven EPL matches so far.

Rangers, from the Scottish Premier League, has three wins, a draw and a loss in the last five league games and will eye an upset against the Premier League giant.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Rangers UEFA Champions League match?



The Liverpool vs Rangers UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1/Ten 1 HD and can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

When does Liverpool play Rangers in the UEFA Champions League?



Liverpool will take on Rangers in the UEFA Champions League at 12.30am IST on Wednesday.